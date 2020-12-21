Bulgaria suspends flights to and from UK over virus fears

SOFIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will suspend flights from and to the United Kingdom from midnight until Jan. 31 to prevent importing a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Sunday.

Initially Bulgarian health ministry decided to impose a 10-day obligatory quarantine to all people arriving from the United Kingdom, but following a meeting, the government opted to temporarily suspend flights.

European countries began to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Angus MacSwan)