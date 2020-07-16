Bulgarian PM to sack key ministers amid anti-graft protests

SOFIA, July 15 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on Wednesday asked his finance, economy and interior ministers to resign to put an end to speculation that the ruling centre-right GERB party was working in cahoots with the opposition ethnic Turkish MRF party.

The three ministers will hand in thir resignations on Thursday, the government said in a statement.

The move comes amid massive anti-graft protests calling for the resignation of Borissov's government. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jonathan Oatis)