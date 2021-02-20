Bundesliga Standings

Feb 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 21 15 4 2 61 29 49 2 Leipzig 21 13 5 3 37 18 44 3 Wolfsburg 22 11 9 2 35 19 42 4 Frankfurt 21 10 9 2 43 29 39 ............................................... 5 Leverkusen 21 10 6 5 39 23 36 ............................................... 6 Dortmund 21 10 3 8 41 31 33 ............................................... 7 M'gladbach 21 8 9 4 37 31 33 ............................................... 8 Freiburg 21 8 7 6 35 33 31 9 Union Berlin 21 7 9 5 34 25 30 10 Stuttgart 21 6 8 7 38 35 26 11 Bremen 20 5 8 7 24 27 23 12 Hoffenheim 21 6 5 10 32 39 23 13 Augsburg 21 6 4 11 21 34 22 14 Köln 21 5 6 10 20 35 21 15 Hertha BSC 21 4 6 11 26 37 18 ............................................... 16 Bielefeld 21 5 3 13 18 38 18 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 21 3 5 13 21 42 14 18 Schalke 04 21 1 6 14 15 52 9 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation