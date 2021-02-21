Bundesliga Standings

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 22 15 4 3 62 31 49 2 Leipzig 21 13 5 3 37 18 44 3 Wolfsburg 22 11 9 2 35 19 42 4 Frankfurt 22 11 9 2 45 30 42 ............................................... 5 Leverkusen 21 10 6 5 39 23 36 ............................................... 6 Dortmund 22 11 3 8 45 31 36 ............................................... 7 Union Berlin 22 8 9 5 35 25 33 ............................................... 8 M'gladbach 22 8 9 5 38 33 33 9 Freiburg 22 8 7 7 35 34 31 10 Stuttgart 22 7 8 7 39 35 29 11 Bremen 20 5 8 7 24 27 23 12 Hoffenheim 21 6 5 10 32 39 23 13 Augsburg 21 6 4 11 21 34 22 14 Köln 22 5 6 11 20 36 21 15 Hertha BSC 21 4 6 11 26 37 18 ............................................... 16 Bielefeld 21 5 3 13 18 38 18 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 22 4 5 13 23 43 17 18 Schalke 04 22 1 6 15 15 56 9 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation