Bundesliga Standings

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 15 10 3 2 46 24 33 2 Leipzig 16 9 5 2 28 14 32 3 Leverkusen 16 8 5 3 30 16 29 4 Dortmund 16 9 2 5 32 20 29 ............................................... 5 Union Berlin 16 7 7 2 32 20 28 ............................................... 6 Wolfsburg 16 6 8 2 24 19 26 ............................................... 7 M'gladbach 15 6 6 3 28 24 24 ............................................... 8 Freiburg 15 6 5 4 28 24 23 9 Frankfurt 15 5 8 2 25 23 23 10 Stuttgart 15 5 6 4 30 22 21 11 Augsburg 16 5 4 7 17 25 19 12 Bremen 16 4 6 6 19 24 18 13 Hertha BSC 16 4 5 7 23 25 17 14 Hoffenheim 16 4 4 8 22 30 16 15 Bielefeld 16 4 2 10 10 24 14 ............................................... 16 Köln 16 2 6 8 13 27 12 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 16 1 4 11 15 34 7 18 Schalke 04 15 1 4 10 12 39 7 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation