Bundesliga Standings

Dec 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 9 7 1 1 31 13 22 2 Leipzig 9 6 2 1 18 6 20 3 Dortmund 10 6 1 3 22 10 19 4 Leverkusen 9 5 4 0 16 9 19 ............................................. 5 Wolfsburg 10 4 6 0 16 10 18 ............................................. 6 Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 22 14 16 ............................................. 7 M'gladbach 10 4 4 2 19 16 16 ............................................. 8 Frankfurt 10 2 7 1 15 17 13 9 Augsburg 9 3 3 3 11 12 12 10 Stuttgart 9 2 5 2 17 15 11 11 Hertha BSC 10 3 2 5 18 19 11 12 Bremen 9 2 5 2 13 15 11 13 Hoffenheim 9 2 3 4 15 16 9 14 Freiburg 10 1 5 4 12 22 8 15 Köln 10 1 4 5 12 17 7 ............................................. 16 Bielefeld 10 2 1 7 8 20 7 ............................................. 17 Mainz 05 10 1 2 7 12 24 5 18 Schalke 04 9 0 3 6 6 28 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation