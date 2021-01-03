Bundesliga Standings

Jan 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Leipzig 14 9 4 1 25 9 31 2 Bayern München 13 9 3 1 39 19 30 3 Leverkusen 14 8 4 2 29 14 28 4 Union Berlin 14 6 6 2 29 18 24 .............................................. 5 Wolfsburg 13 6 6 1 20 13 24 .............................................. 6 Dortmund 13 7 1 5 26 18 22 .............................................. 7 M'gladbach 14 5 6 3 25 22 21 .............................................. 8 Frankfurt 14 4 8 2 23 23 20 9 Freiburg 14 5 5 4 23 24 20 10 Augsburg 14 5 4 5 16 19 19 11 Stuttgart 14 4 6 4 26 21 18 12 Hertha BSC 14 4 4 6 23 24 16 13 Hoffenheim 14 4 3 7 22 26 15 14 Bremen 14 3 5 6 16 23 14 15 Köln 14 2 5 7 13 22 11 .............................................. 16 Bielefeld 14 3 1 10 9 24 10 .............................................. 17 Mainz 05 13 1 3 9 12 26 6 18 Schalke 04 14 0 4 10 8 39 4 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation