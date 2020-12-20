Bundesliga Standings

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 13 9 3 1 39 19 30 2 Leverkusen 13 8 4 1 28 12 28 3 Leipzig 13 8 4 1 24 9 28 4 Dortmund 13 7 1 5 26 18 22 ............................................. 5 Union Berlin 13 5 6 2 27 18 21 ............................................. 6 Wolfsburg 12 5 6 1 19 13 21 ............................................. 7 Stuttgart 12 4 6 2 26 19 18 ............................................. 8 M'gladbach 13 4 6 3 24 22 18 9 Frankfurt 13 3 8 2 21 22 17 10 Augsburg 13 4 4 5 15 19 16 11 Hoffenheim 13 4 3 6 21 23 15 12 Bremen 13 3 5 5 16 21 14 13 Freiburg 12 3 5 4 16 22 14 14 Hertha BSC 12 3 4 5 19 20 13 15 Köln 13 2 5 6 13 21 11 ............................................. 16 Bielefeld 13 3 1 9 9 23 10 ............................................. 17 Mainz 05 13 1 3 9 12 26 6 18 Schalke 04 13 0 4 9 8 36 4 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation