Bundesliga Standings

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 9 7 1 1 31 13 22 2 Leipzig 9 6 2 1 18 6 20 3 Dortmund 9 6 0 3 21 9 18 4 Leverkusen 8 5 3 0 16 9 18 ............................................ 5 Wolfsburg 9 4 5 0 14 8 17 ............................................ 6 Union Berlin 9 4 4 1 21 11 16 ............................................ 7 M'gladbach 9 4 3 2 17 14 15 ............................................ 8 Augsburg 9 3 3 3 11 12 12 9 Frankfurt 9 2 6 1 14 16 12 10 Stuttgart 9 2 5 2 17 15 11 11 Bremen 9 2 5 2 13 15 11 12 Hoffenheim 8 2 2 4 14 15 8 13 Hertha BSC 8 2 1 5 15 18 7 14 Freiburg 9 1 4 4 10 20 7 15 Köln 9 1 3 5 10 15 6 ............................................ 16 Mainz 05 8 1 1 6 10 21 4 ............................................ 17 Bielefeld 9 1 1 7 6 19 4 18 Schalke 04 9 0 3 6 6 28 3 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation