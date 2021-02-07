Bundesliga Standings

Feb 7 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 20 15 3 2 58 26 48 2 Leipzig 20 12 5 3 35 17 41 3 Wolfsburg 20 10 8 2 32 19 38 4 Leverkusen 20 10 5 5 37 21 35 ............................................... 5 Frankfurt 19 8 9 2 38 28 33 ............................................... 6 Dortmund 20 10 2 8 39 29 32 ............................................... 7 M'gladbach 20 8 8 4 37 31 32 ............................................... 8 Freiburg 20 8 6 6 35 33 30 9 Union Berlin 20 7 8 5 34 25 29 10 Stuttgart 20 6 7 7 37 34 25 11 Bremen 19 5 7 7 24 27 22 12 Hoffenheim 19 6 4 9 29 34 22 13 Augsburg 20 6 4 10 20 32 22 14 Köln 20 5 6 9 20 33 21 15 Hertha BSC 20 4 5 11 25 36 17 ............................................... 16 Bielefeld 19 5 2 12 15 32 17 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 20 3 4 13 19 40 13 18 Schalke 04 20 1 5 14 15 52 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation