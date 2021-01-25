Bundesliga Standings

Jan 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 18 13 3 2 53 25 42 2 Leipzig 18 10 5 3 31 17 35 3 Leverkusen 18 9 5 4 32 18 32 4 Wolfsburg 18 8 8 2 27 19 32 ............................................... 5 M'gladbach 18 8 7 3 35 28 31 ............................................... 6 Frankfurt 18 7 9 2 35 27 30 ............................................... 7 Dortmund 18 9 2 7 35 26 29 ............................................... 8 Union Berlin 18 7 7 4 33 23 28 9 Freiburg 18 7 6 5 33 29 27 10 Stuttgart 18 5 7 6 33 29 22 11 Hoffenheim 18 6 4 8 28 30 22 12 Augsburg 18 6 4 8 19 27 22 13 Bremen 18 5 6 7 23 26 21 14 Hertha BSC 18 4 5 9 24 32 17 15 Bielefeld 18 5 2 11 14 29 17 ............................................... 16 Köln 18 3 6 9 15 31 15 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 18 2 4 12 18 38 10 18 Schalke 04 18 1 4 13 14 48 7 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation