Bundesliga Standings

Jan 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 17 12 3 2 49 25 39 2 Leipzig 18 10 5 3 31 17 35 3 Leverkusen 18 9 5 4 32 18 32 4 Wolfsburg 18 8 8 2 27 19 32 ............................................... 5 M'gladbach 18 8 7 3 35 28 31 ............................................... 6 Frankfurt 18 7 9 2 35 27 30 ............................................... 7 Dortmund 18 9 2 7 35 26 29 ............................................... 8 Union Berlin 18 7 7 4 33 23 28 9 Freiburg 18 7 6 5 33 29 27 10 Stuttgart 18 5 7 6 33 29 22 11 Augsburg 18 6 4 8 19 27 22 12 Hoffenheim 17 5 4 8 25 30 19 13 Bremen 17 4 6 7 19 25 18 14 Hertha BSC 17 4 5 8 23 28 17 15 Bielefeld 18 5 2 11 14 29 17 ............................................... 16 Köln 17 3 6 8 15 28 15 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 18 2 4 12 18 38 10 18 Schalke 04 17 1 4 12 14 44 7 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation