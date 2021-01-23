Bundesliga Standings

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 17 12 3 2 49 25 39 2 Leipzig 17 10 5 2 29 14 35 3 Leverkusen 17 9 5 3 32 17 32 4 M'gladbach 18 8 7 3 35 28 31 ............................................... 5 Dortmund 18 9 2 7 35 26 29 ............................................... 6 Wolfsburg 17 7 8 2 26 19 29 ............................................... 7 Union Berlin 17 7 7 3 32 21 28 ............................................... 8 Frankfurt 17 6 9 2 30 26 27 9 Freiburg 17 6 6 5 31 28 24 10 Stuttgart 17 5 7 5 32 27 22 11 Hoffenheim 17 5 4 8 25 30 19 12 Augsburg 17 5 4 8 17 26 19 13 Bremen 17 4 6 7 19 25 18 14 Hertha BSC 17 4 5 8 23 28 17 15 Bielefeld 17 5 2 10 13 24 17 ............................................... 16 Köln 17 3 6 8 15 28 15 ............................................... 17 Mainz 05 17 1 4 12 15 36 7 18 Schalke 04 17 1 4 12 14 44 7 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation