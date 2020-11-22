Bundesliga Standings

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Bundesliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Bayern München 8 6 1 1 28 12 19 2 Leverkusen 8 5 3 0 16 9 18 3 Leipzig 7 5 1 1 15 4 16 4 Dortmund 7 5 0 2 15 5 15 ............................................ 5 Wolfsburg 8 3 5 0 9 5 14 ............................................ 6 Union Berlin 7 3 3 1 16 7 12 ............................................ 7 M'gladbach 8 3 3 2 13 13 12 ............................................ 8 Stuttgart 8 2 5 1 16 12 11 9 Bremen 8 2 5 1 10 10 11 10 Augsburg 8 3 2 3 10 11 11 11 Frankfurt 7 2 4 1 10 12 10 12 Hoffenheim 8 2 2 4 14 15 8 13 Hertha BSC 7 2 1 4 13 13 7 14 Freiburg 7 1 3 3 8 16 6 15 Bielefeld 8 1 1 6 5 17 4 ............................................ 16 Köln 7 0 3 4 7 12 3 ............................................ 17 Schalke 04 8 0 3 5 5 24 3 18 Mainz 05 7 0 1 6 7 20 1 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation