Busy week for Rams trainers leading to Green Bay

Though their Tuesday light workout included merely an estimation of players' progress heading into Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game in Green Bay, the Los Angeles Rams will spend the week dealing with significant injuries, making their preparation for the favored Packers all the more challenging.

Most notably, Rams coach Sean McVay had already indicated that he is optimistic that defensive end Aaron Donald (ribs) will be available for the game, but Donald was one of three regular starters who did not participate in Tuesday's workout -- along with wide receiver Cooper Kupp and guard David Edwards. Add outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and backup quarterback John Wolford (neck stinger), and it's clear that the Rams' training staff has plenty of work this week, particularly compared to that of the Packers.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke was Green Bay's only nonparticipant Tuesday, though the Packers also listed six players as limited: cornerback Kevin King (Achilles), receiver Allen Lazard (core/wrist), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), and offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee).

Donald and Kupp are the players who have the greatest impact for Los Angeles, although Wolford's availability is also significant. Starting quarterback Jared Goff continues to deal with a surgically repaired thumb, even though he played in much of the victory over Seattle on Saturday and was a full participant Tuesday.

The Rams also listed wide receiver Nsimba Webster (hamstring) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) as limited Tuesday.

