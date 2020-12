LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are heading towards a trade deal that will satisfy Brexit supporters, BBC Newsnight's Political Editor Nicholas Watt tweeted on Tuesday.

"Big buzz in the last hour among Tory MPs that the UK is heading towards a Brexit deal with the EU. Eurosceptics being reassured they will be happy," he wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)