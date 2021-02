** Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp up 2.3% at $42.7 premarket

** BK forms a digital assets unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets, including cryptocurrencies

** Unit will be led by Mike Demissie, the bank's head of advanced solutions

** The unit is developing a client-facing prototype, a first of its kind in the industry, for traditional and digital assets

** BNY said it will leverage blockchain technology to improve on its investment services

** Bitcoin, the most highly valued cryptocurrency in the world, surged earlier this week to a record high after Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 bln worth of the cryptocurrency

** BNY shares up 1.65% YTD, till last close (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)