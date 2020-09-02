SEARCH
CALIFORNIA CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY AT LEAST 4,346 ON TUESDAY TO 716,568 VS 712,222 - REUTERS TALLY

02 Sep 2020 / 11:20 H.

