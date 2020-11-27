Campaign group: France to look again at proposed curbs on identifying police

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The head of press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Thursday France's prime minister promised to set up an independent commission to examine a proposed law that will curb journalists' ability to show images of police officers at work.

RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire said in a Twitter post he met Prime Minister Jean Castex to talk about the legislation, and that Castex told him at the meeting about his intention to set up the commission.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)