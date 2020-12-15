SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

CANADA ADMINISTERS FIRST SHOT OF PFIZER/BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE IN TORONTO - LIVE TV

15 Dec 2020 / 01:05 H.

    CANADA ADMINISTERS FIRST SHOT OF PFIZER/BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE IN TORONTO - LIVE TV

    Did you like this article?

    email blast