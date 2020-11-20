Canada COVID-19 daily cases could spike 12-fold by end-2020, say medical officials

OTTAWA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could soar to 60,000 by the end of the year, up from less than 5,000 now, if people increase their daily contacts, medical officials said in a grim forecast on Friday.

Even if current restrictions on gatherings are maintained, new daily cases will jump to more than 20,000 over the same time period, the officials told a briefing. Several Canadian provinces are reimposing restrictions on movement and businesses as a second wave of the pandemic rips across the country.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)