Canada doesn't put much credibility into interim Iran report on Ukraine jet downing

21 Jul 2020 / 05:37 H.

    OTTAWA, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada does not put much credibility into Iran's interim report on the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, which Tehran blamed on a misaligned radar and human error, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.

    "I don't put much credibility into that report. It's not just the result of human error - I think that would be an oversimplification of what really happened," he said in a phone interview. All 176 people aboard - including 57 Canadians - died after two missiles hit the plane shortly take-off from Tehran. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

