Canada PremierLeague Summaries

Sep 6 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Canada PremierLeague on Sunday (start times are EST) HFX Wanderers (1) 2 Scorers: A. Garcia 15, A. Riggi 60 Yellow card: Béland-Goyette 81 Subs used: Bent 62 (Garcia), Béland-Goyette 71 (Kreim), De Carolis 87 (Riggi), Ruby 87 (Marshsall) Atlético Ottawa (0) 0 Yellow card: McKendry 46 Subs used: Neufville 46 (Phillips), Khabra 71 (Kapor) Referee: Yusri Rudolf ................................................................. Pacific (15:00) Edmonton ................................................................. Wednesday, September 9 fixtures (EST/GMT) v (1300/1700) v (2000/0000)