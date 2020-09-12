Canada reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since March

TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canada reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

Canada's death toll from the pandemic stood at 9,163 as of Sept. 11, the same as the number of the deaths reported on Sept. 10, government data showed.

But the number of positive cases rose by 702 to 135,626 on Sept. 11 from the previous day, the data showed. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Moira Warburton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sandra Maler)