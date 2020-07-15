SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Canadian Championship Summaries

15 Jul 2020 / 18:27 H.

    Jul 15 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Canadian Championship on Wednesday (start times are EST) Quarter-finals ................................................................. Vancouver Whitecaps postponed ................................................................. Montreal Impact postponed ................................................................. Toronto postponed ................................................................. Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (EST/GMT) Vancouver Whitecaps v -tba- -postponed Montreal Impact v -tba- -postponed Toronto v -tba- -postponed

    Did you like this article?

    email blast