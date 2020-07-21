Canadiens F Domi reports to training camp

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi joined training camp on Monday, indicating he intends to participate in postseason play despite his health concerns as a Type 1 diabetic.

"Look who's back," the team posted on Twitter, along with a short video clip of the 25-year-old taking the ice for practice.

Domi had been evaluating the risks of returning to play amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Being a Type 1 diabetic, it's something that raises some concern. But you really don't know how everyone's going to be affected by this disease," he said in May, per ESPN. "Being a Type 1 doesn't change much. I would handle myself the same way as if I didn't have (diabetes)."

The Centers for Disease Control has said that Type 1 diabetics are among those who might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Domi recorded 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games this season for the Canadiens, who will begin their best-of-five qualifying round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 1.

Domi has 251 points (81 goals, 170 assists) in 375 career games with the Arizona Coyotes (2015-18) and Canadiens. The Coyotes made him the No. 12 overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

