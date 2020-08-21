Canadiens' Gallagher suffers broken jaw

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will miss the rest of the first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers after being diagnosed with a broken jaw on Thursday.

The Canadiens said Gallagher will require surgery that will cause him to leave the Toronto 'bubble.'

Gallagher underwent a CT scan on his jaw on Thursday afternoon, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported.

Gallagher, 28, was injured after being cross-checked near the chin by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen in the third period of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday in Toronto.

Gallagher was bleeding from his mouth and reportedly suffered damage to his teeth following the hit by Niskanen, who was not whistled for a penalty. Niskanen was slated to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

The Flyers hold a 3-2 edge in the series.

Gallagher, who shared the team lead in goals (22) with Tomas Tatar in the regular season, scored for the first time in the playoffs in Montreal's 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Niskanen, 33, has yet to record a point but sports a plus-2 rating in eight games this postseason.

