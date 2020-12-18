Capitals' Lundqvist out for season with heart condition

Henrik Lundqvist announced Thursday that a heart condition will force him to sit out the upcoming NHL season, his first with the Washington Capitals.

The long-time New York Rangers goaltender and 2012 Vezina Trophy recipient announced the news on Twitter.

"It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news: I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season," Lundqvist wrote. "After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it's been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice. Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high. So I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action."

"... I will take the next few weeks to be with my family and I'll be back to share the next steps."

Lundqvist, 38, signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million with the Capitals on Oct. 9. The move came on the heels of Washington parting ways with fellow former Vezina Trophy recipient Braden Holtby in free agency.

Washington was expected to have Ilya Samsonov, 23, as its primary starter, with Lundqvist serving as the backup.

"The Washington Capitals are supportive of Henrik's decision to step away from hockey at this time due to his heart condition," the team said in a statement. "Our players' health is of the utmost importance, and we stand behind Henrik's decision. We want to wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

Lundqvist and the Rangers parted ways after 15 years on Sept. 30 when the team bought out the final season of his seven-year, $59.5 million contract.

He left the Rangers with his name all over top-10 lists in NHL history. He's sixth in wins (459), seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games by a goalie (887) and ninth in time on ice (51,816 minutes and 19 seconds). He also ranks 16th in shutouts with 64.

The Rangers selected the Sweden native in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Draft, and he took over in goal for the Rangers in the 2005-06 season.

--Field Level Media