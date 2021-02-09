Cardinals announce deal with Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a deal to bring back veteran catcher Yadier Molina, the team confirmed Monday night.

The contract reportedly is for one year and $9 million.

Molina, 38, has spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals. He has won nine Gold Gloves and earned nine All-Star selections, and he has a pair of World Series rings from 2006 and 2011.

At the plate, Molina has a career batting average of .281 to go along with a .333 on-base percentage, a .404 slugging percentage, 160 homers and 932 RBIs. He surpassed 2,000 hits in 2020, when he hit .262 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 42 games during the abbreviated season.

The agreement is the latest in a series of moves for the Cardinals, who acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a blockbuster trade that was finalized last week. The Cardinals also re-signed veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright to a one-year deal.

Molina posted a picture of himself and Wainwright on his Instagram page after the Cardinals agreed to bring back the veteran hurler. The post prompted speculation that Molina would follow in Wainwright's footsteps and return to St. Louis.

--Field Level Media