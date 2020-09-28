Cardinals RHP Hudson slated for Tommy John surgery

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson will undergo Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow Monday, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

Hudson, 26, went 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season before he was shut down in mid-September. He is 23-10 with a 3.17 ERA over 67 career games (40 starts).

Recovery from the surgery could sideline Hudson for most, if not all, of the 2021 season.

The Cardinals already faced questions about their starting rotation heading into the offseason. Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright is set to become a free agent, and Hudson's absence could increase the likelihood that the Cardinals bring back the 39-year-old hurler for at least one more season.

