Carroll peeved over tactics of Cowboys DT Hill

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't very happy about the play in which running back Chris Carson suffered a first-degree knee sprain during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Carson went down to the turf on a fourth-quarter running play, and Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill twisted and rolled with Carson's left leg while putting the weight of his back on Carson's other leg.

"I was really pissed about that one," Carroll said on a Monday morning appearance on ESPN 710. "That guy hurt him."

Carson underwent an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury. He is in danger of missing the Seahawks' Week 4 game at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The injury occurred with just over three minutes left as Seattle (3-0) was driving to the decisive score in the 38-31 home win.

Carson rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries and added three receptions for 12 yards before exiting. For the season, he has 157 yards on 37 rushes while making 12 catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Carroll also said that safety Jamal Adams (groin), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) and guard Damien Lewis (ankle) suffered injured during the contest.

Carroll said Adams' injury "was really bothering him after the game. He was really bummed out, because he really wants to play so badly."

