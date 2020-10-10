Carroll: Seahawks' Adams could return Oct. 25

The Seattle Seahawks are undefeated, but they sit last in the NFL in total defense. At least they can envision the return of safety Jamal Adams, even if it is a few weeks away.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection sat out the Seahawks' 31-23 win at Miami on Oct. 4 because of the groin injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of the previous week's win over Dallas.

While Adams has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings (1-3), Seattle coach Pete Carroll says he is optimistic that Adams will be back for the Seahawks' next game, at Arizona on Oct. 25. It helps that Seattle has a bye week between the Vikings and Cardinals.

Adams is "applying himself to his rehab like he does on the football field. He's really going for it, and he's going to be ready for it next turn, just not this one," Carroll said.

The Seahawks (4-0) are atop the NFC West, one game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle is second in the NFL in points scored (35.5), but it has allowed a middle-of-the-pack 27.3 points per game. The Seahawks, however, are giving up 401.0 yards per game.

Adams has 23 tackles and two sacks in three games. He was acquired from the New York Jets in the offseason.

--Field Level Media