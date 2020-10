MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia will hold regional elections on February 14, RAC1 radio station said, citing Roger Torrent, the speaker of the regional assembly.

The need for elections in the region was triggered by last week's conviction of Catalonia's separatist leader Quim Torra, who was banned from holding public office. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreño Editing by Ingrid Melander)