Cavaliers end skid with late win over Hawks

Lamar Stevens' slam dunk with 4.1 seconds left lifted Cleveland to a 112-111 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, ending the Cavaliers' 10-game losing streak.

Atlanta's Trae Young missed a floater with 11.3 seconds remaining, and Stevens grabbed the rebound. Stevens raced downcourt, took a pass from Collin Sexton and scored the winning basket.

Atlanta had no timeouts remaining, wasting its final one to challenge a call with 1:51 remaining, and could not get off a final shot.

Sexton, playing with five fouls, finished with 29 points and five assists. His basket with 1:11 remaining cut the margin to 111-110 and gave Cleveland a chance. The Hawks missed three shots in the final minute, all of them by Young.

Cleveland's Darius Garland had 17 points and eight assists, and rookie Dylan Windler set career highs with 15 points and five 3-point baskets.

Atlanta got 28 points and 12 assists from Young, 22 points from Kevin Huerter and 12 points and 16 rebounds from Clint Capela. Young sank just 9 of 27 field-goal attempts, including just 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Hawks were without Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) and lost John Collins, who took a blow to the head midway in the second period and did not return for the second half. The team was awaiting the results of a concussion evaluation. Tony Snell started in place of Reddish and scored 11 points. Collins scored 13.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce, who missed the previous three games due to the birth of a child and COVID-19 protocols, was back on the bench.

The Cavaliers led 28-27 after the first quarter and opened the second quarter with an 18-6 run. JaVale McGee's dunk gave Cleveland a 46-33 lead with 7:44, the final time it led by 13 in the first half. The Hawks came back and drew to within 58-55 at halftime.

Atlanta led by as many as six in the second half after Young's 3-pointer gave it a 76-70 lead with 6:08. But the Cavs wouldn't go away and tied the game 84-84 on Garland's driving layup at the buzzer.

