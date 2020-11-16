Cavaliers G Porter arrested on firearms charge

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday morning on a weapons charge, police said.

The 2019 first-round draft pick was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Mahoning County and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to the booking report. More details were not immediately available.

Porter, 20, later was released on a $4,000 bond.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information," the Cavaliers said in a statement. "We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves."

Porter's attorney, Alex Spiro, provided a statement to Cleveland.com.

"Mr. Porter was issued a summons for a petty offense and released. We are gathering information and will have further comment at a later point."

Porter averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games (three starts) during his 2019-20 rookie campaign.

