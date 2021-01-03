Cavs rally past Hawks behind Sexton's 27 points

Collin Sexton scored 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 27.9 seconds left, to lead the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to a 96-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Sexton was 10-for-18 from the floor and extended his streak of 20-point games to 11 to help the Cavs erase a 15-point second-half deficit and break a two-game losing streak.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds to set a franchise record with six double-doubles to open the season.

The Hawks, who were playing the second leg of a back-to-back, grew weary in the second half. Trae Young scored a season-low 16 points, 14 below his season average, and had 10 assists. Clint Capela had a season-high 16 points and 16 rebounds, his second straight double-double, and De'Andre Hunter scored 17.

The Cavaliers, who had only 10 available players, got 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench from JaVale McGee.

The Hawks, who defeated the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, started strong. They were sparked by Hunter's 12 points in the first quarter and led 35-25. Atlanta did not commit a turnover in the opening quarter.

Atlanta built the lead to 56-44 at halftime, with Capela logging a double-double by the break (12 points, 10 rebounds). The Cavs shot poorly in the half, making only 42.2 percent from the field and 2-for-11 on 3-pointers.

The Hawks pushed the lead to 15 points when they led 67-52, but Cleveland came all the way back to within 72-70 on Damyean Dotson's 3-pointer. Atlanta led 74-70 after three quarters.

Cleveland took the lead with Cedi Osman's 3-point basket at 9:47, which put the Cavs ahead 76-74 and they established a three-point lead when Sexton's basket made it 86-83.

Atlanta tied the game 88-88 on a 3-pointer by Bogdan Bogdanovic, but Sexton answered with the decisive basket the next trip down the floor.

Atlanta announced Danilo Gallinari would miss at least two weeks with a right ankle injury. That likely means the veteran will miss seven games.

The Hawks continue their three-game homestand on Monday against the New York Knicks. Cleveland travels to Orlando on Monday for the third stop on the six-game road trip.

--Field Level Media