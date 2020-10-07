CB Gilmore positive, Patriots call off practice

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. New England will not practice Wednesday.

The Patriots postponed head coach Bill Belichick's teleconference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. It will be rescheduled, the team said.

Gilmore is the third player on the Patriots' roster to test positive for the coronavirus.

Practice squad lineman Bill Murray was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Tuesday.

Cam Newton tested positive on Saturday, which caused the NFL to reschedule the Patriots game at Kansas City. New England flew to Kansas City on Monday to play the Chiefs that night, and then returned home postgame.

The Tennessee Titans were forced into a bye week last week when multiple players returned positive tests.

The Titans had another positive test on Tuesday, which will delay the team's return to the practice field. The Titans' facility has been closed to players and most staff for one week.

