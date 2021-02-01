SEARCH
Celtics G Marcus Smart (calf) out 2-3 weeks

01 Feb 2021 / 08:15 H.

    The Boston Celtics announced Sunday that starting guard Marcus Smart will miss two to three weeks with a calf injury.

    Smart sustained a Grade 1 tear of his right medial gastrocnemius muscle during Saturday's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter, with Smart clutching his leg and falling to the floor after battling for a rebound. An MRI on Sunday revealed the extent of the injury.

    Smart, 26, is averaging career bests in points (13.1) and assists (6.1) through 17 games this season for the Celtics (10-8).

    Boston begins a five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

    --Field Level Media

