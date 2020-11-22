Celtics reportedly land former Cavs F/C Thompson

One day after trading away center Enes Kanter to Portland, the Boston Celtics have agreed to a contract with veteran forward/center Tristan Thompson, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Sources told Yahoo Sports the agreement is for two years and $19 million.

Thompson, 29, has spent his entire NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, including four seasons (2014-18) when he played alongside LeBron James. With James, Thompson played in the NBA Finals four times and helped Cleveland to the franchise's first NBA title in 2016.

The 6-foot-9 forward has averaged a double-double in each of his last two seasons since James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, with Thompson recording a career-high 12.0 points per game in 2019-20 along with 10.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocked shots per game over 57 games (51 starts).

Originally selected by the Cavaliers with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson owns career averages on 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in his 619 career games (429 starts).

