Jan 29 (OPTA) - Championship fixtures for this weekend Friday, January 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Reading v AFC Bournemouth (2000) Saturday, January 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Middlesbrough (1230) Birmingham City v Coventry City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town (1500) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1500) Cardiff City v Millwall (1500) Derby County v Bristol City (1500) Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (1500) Nottingham Forest v Barnsley (1500) Rotherham United v Swansea City (1500) Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (1500) Monday, February 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Norwich City (1800) Rotherham United v Derby County (1900) AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Coventry City v Nottingham Forest (1900) Wycombe Wanderers v Birmingham City (1900)