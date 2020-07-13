Jul 13 (OPTA) - Championship fixtures for this week Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (1700/1600) Reading v Middlesbrough (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Hull City (1800/1700) Cardiff City v Derby County (1945/1845) Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers (1945/1845) Millwall v Blackburn Rovers (1945/1845) Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town (1945/1845) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Bristol City v Stoke City (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leeds United v Barnsley (1700/1600) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion (1730/1630) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic (1230/1130) Stoke City v Brentford (1230/1130) Blackburn Rovers v Reading (1500/1400) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Hull City v Luton Town (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Birmingham City (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Millwall (1500/1400) Swansea City v Bristol City (1500/1400) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Leeds United (1400/1300) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400)