Jul 20 (OPTA) - Championship fixtures for this week Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Birmingham City v Derby County (1930/1830) Brentford v Barnsley (1930/1830) Bristol City v Preston North End (1930/1830) Cardiff City v Hull City (1930/1830) Leeds United v Charlton Athletic (1930/1830) Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers (1930/1830) Millwall v Huddersfield Town (1930/1830) Nottingham Forest v Stoke City (1930/1830) Reading v Swansea City (1930/1830) Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (1930/1830) West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1930/1830) Wigan Athletic v Fulham (1930/1830)