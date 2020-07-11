Championship Results

Jul 10 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Friday (start times are BST) Huddersfield Town (0) 0 Luton Town (0) 2 Fulham v Cardiff City (20:15) Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Charlton Athletic v Reading (1230/1130) Derby County v Brentford (1230/1130) Barnsley v Wigan Athletic (1500/1400) Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion (1500/1400) Hull City v Millwall (1500/1400) Middlesbrough v Bristol City (1500/1400) Preston North End v Nottingham Forest (1500/1400) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday (1500/1400) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Stoke City v Birmingham City (1330/1230) Swansea City v Leeds United (1330/1230) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (1700/1600) Reading v Middlesbrough (1800/1700) Wigan Athletic v Hull City (1800/1700) Cardiff City v Derby County (1945/1845) Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers (1945/1845) Millwall v Blackburn Rovers (1945/1845) Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town (1945/1845) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Preston North End (1700/1600) Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic (1800/1700) Nottingham Forest v Swansea City (1800/1700) Bristol City v Stoke City (1945/1845)