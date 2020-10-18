Championship Results

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Sunday (start times are BST) Preston North End (0) 0 Cardiff City (0) 1 Tuesday, October 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bristol City v Middlesbrough (1945/1845) Coventry City v Swansea City (1945/1845) Millwall v Luton Town (1945/1845) Norwich City v Birmingham City (1945/1845) Nottingham Forest v Rotherham United (1945/1845) Huddersfield Town v Derby County (1945/1845) Reading v Wycombe Wanderers (2000/1900) Wednesday, October 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth (1945/1845) Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End (1945/1845) Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford (1945/1845) Stoke City v Barnsley (1945/1845) Watford v Blackburn Rovers (1945/1845) Friday, October 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Nottingham Forest v Derby County (1945/1845)