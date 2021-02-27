Championship Results

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (0) 1 Watford (0) 0 Barnsley v Millwall (15:00) Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers (15:00) Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City (15:00) Brentford v Stoke City (15:00) Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday (15:00) Middlesbrough v Cardiff City (15:00) Preston North End v Huddersfield Town (15:00) Rotherham United v Reading (15:00) Swansea City v Bristol City (15:00) Sunday, February 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City (1200) Tuesday, March 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Cardiff City v Derby County (1900) Coventry City v Middlesbrough (1900) Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City (1900) Millwall v Preston North End (1900) Nottingham Forest v Luton Town (1945) Reading v Blackburn Rovers (2000) Wednesday, March 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Brentford (1730) Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley (1900) Watford v Wycombe Wanderers (1900) Bristol City v AFC Bournemouth (1945) Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United (1945) Stoke City v Swansea City (2015)