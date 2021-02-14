Championship Results

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Sunday (start times are BST) Brentford (0) 0 Barnsley (1) 2 Tuesday, February 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Watford (1900) Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Bristol City v Reading (1945) Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town (1945) Wycombe Wanderers v Derby County (1945) Luton Town v Cardiff City (2015) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Coventry City v Norwich City (1900) Millwall v Birmingham City (1900) Queens Park Rangers v Brentford (1900) Swansea City v Nottingham Forest (1900) Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers (1945) AFC Bournemouth v Rotherham United (2015) Friday, February 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Derby County (1945)