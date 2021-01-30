Championship Results

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Norwich City (0) 0 Middlesbrough (0) 0 Birmingham City v Coventry City (15:00) Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town (15:00) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (15:00) Cardiff City v Millwall (15:00) Derby County v Bristol City (15:00) Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (15:00) Nottingham Forest v Barnsley (15:00) Rotherham United v Swansea City (15:00) Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End (15:00) Monday, February 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Tuesday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Millwall v Norwich City (1800) Rotherham United v Derby County (1900) AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield Wednesday (1900) Coventry City v Nottingham Forest (1900) Wycombe Wanderers v Birmingham City (1900) Wednesday, February 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Bristol City (1945)