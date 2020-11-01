Championship Standings

Nov 1 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Reading 9 7 1 1 17 6 22 2 Swansea 9 5 3 1 12 5 18 .......................................... 3 Bournemouth 9 4 5 0 12 7 17 4 Norwich 9 5 2 2 12 8 17 5 Middlesbrough 9 4 4 1 9 5 16 6 Watford 9 4 3 2 8 5 15 .......................................... 7 Millwall 9 4 3 2 10 8 15 8 Stoke 9 4 3 2 10 9 15 9 Brentford 9 4 2 3 16 11 14 10 Bristol City 9 4 2 3 12 10 14 11 Birmingham 9 3 4 2 7 6 13 12 Huddersfield 9 4 1 4 10 10 13 13 Luton 9 4 1 4 7 10 13 14 Blackburn 9 3 1 5 18 13 10 15 Barnsley 9 2 4 3 10 10 10 16 Preston 9 3 1 5 11 12 10 17 Cardiff 9 2 4 3 9 10 10 18 QPR 9 2 4 3 9 12 10 19 Rotherham 9 2 3 4 8 10 9 20 Coventry 9 2 2 5 9 18 8 21 Nottm Forest 9 1 3 5 5 11 6 .......................................... 22 Derby 9 1 3 5 5 13 6 23 Wycombe 9 1 1 7 4 16 4 24 Sheff Wed 9 2 2 5 5 10 -4 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation