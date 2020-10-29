Championship Standings

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Thursday P W D L F A Pts 1 Reading 8 7 1 0 15 3 22 2 Bournemouth 8 4 4 0 11 6 16 .......................................... 3 Swansea 8 4 3 1 10 5 15 4 Millwall 8 4 3 1 10 5 15 5 Watford 8 4 3 1 8 4 15 6 Bristol City 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 .......................................... 7 Norwich 8 4 2 2 9 7 14 8 Middlesbrough 8 3 4 1 8 5 13 9 Luton 8 4 1 3 7 7 13 10 Stoke 8 3 3 2 9 9 12 11 Brentford 8 3 2 3 13 11 11 12 Blackburn 8 3 1 4 18 11 10 13 Preston 8 3 1 4 10 10 10 14 Cardiff 8 2 4 2 7 7 10 15 Birmingham 8 2 4 2 5 5 10 16 Huddersfield 8 3 1 4 7 10 10 17 Rotherham 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 18 Barnsley 8 1 4 3 9 10 7 19 QPR 8 1 4 3 6 10 7 20 Nottm Forest 8 1 3 4 5 10 6 21 Derby 8 1 2 5 4 12 5 .......................................... 22 Coventry 8 1 2 5 6 16 5 23 Wycombe 8 0 1 7 3 16 1 24 Sheff Wed 8 2 2 4 5 9 -4 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation