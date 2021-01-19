Championship Standings

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Championship on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Norwich 24 15 5 4 33 21 50 2 Swansea 24 13 7 4 29 13 46 .............................................. 3 Bournemouth 24 11 9 4 38 20 42 4 Brentford 22 11 8 3 36 21 41 5 Watford 23 11 7 5 27 17 40 6 Reading 23 12 4 7 34 28 40 .............................................. 7 Middlesbrough 23 10 6 7 28 19 36 8 Stoke 24 9 9 6 27 23 36 9 Bristol City 23 11 3 9 25 24 36 10 Barnsley 24 10 4 10 27 31 34 11 Blackburn 24 9 6 9 39 28 33 12 Luton 24 9 6 9 21 26 33 13 Preston 24 10 2 12 30 33 32 14 Huddersfield 24 9 4 11 28 34 31 15 Cardiff 23 8 5 10 30 27 29 16 Millwall 23 5 11 7 20 24 26 17 Coventry 23 6 8 9 22 31 26 18 Birmingham 24 6 8 10 18 29 26 19 Nottm Forest 24 6 7 11 19 27 25 20 QPR 23 5 9 9 22 30 24 21 Sheff Wed 23 6 7 10 15 23 19 .............................................. 22 Rotherham 21 5 4 12 20 29 19 23 Derby 23 4 7 12 14 25 19 24 Wycombe 23 3 6 14 16 35 15 1-2: Promotion 3-6: Promotion playoffs 22-24: Relegation